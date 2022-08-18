Bodies in suitcase were two children who had been there for 'number of years'

Police forensic staff examine the property where the bodies of two children were discovered. photo/Dean Purcell NZME

WARNING - Content may be distressing.

Police have confirmed the human remains found in suitcases last week are those of two primary school-aged children.

In an update, Detective Inspector Tofilau Fa'amanuia Va'aelua this afternoon said initial post-mortem results indicated the two children may have been dead for some time before being found at a Moncrieff Avenue, Manurewa home.

"We also believe these suitcases have been in storage for a number of years.

"Formal identification procedures are still ongoing, which means Police are not yet able to comment on the identities of the children. Once this is completed, our priority is to contact the next of kin," he said.

The bodies were discovered by the residents of the property after they brought home 'unowned property' they had bought in an auction from a storage facility.

"We want to reassure the community our investigation is continuing to establish the facts to ascertain the full circumstances around the deaths of these children," the officer said.

'Complex investigation'

"This includes establishing when, where and how."

He also confirmed Interpol had been contacted as part of the homicide investigation but wouldn't be drawn on as to why.

Va'alea said the investigation was very complex considering the significant time between the estimated time of death and the discovery of the bodies.

"However, the investigation is working very hard to hold accountable the person or persons responsible for the deaths of these children."

He reiterated the occupants of the house were not connected with the deaths of the children.

"They are understandably distressed by the discovery, and they have asked for privacy.

"We are ensuring there is support for them."