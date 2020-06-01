Body found after firearm incident in Central Auckland

One person has died following a firearms incident in St Johns, Auckland this morning.

Police were initially called to an address on St Johns Road shortly after 6am to reports of shots being heard followed by people screaming.

A vehicle has then fled before stopping at a second location on Parkfield Terrace where a male has died.

Police are currently speaking with witnesses and working to understand the circumstances of this incident.

While this incident will be unsettling for the community initial indication suggest the parties involved in the incident were known to each other.

Enquiries to locate those responsible are ongoing and anyone who has information that may help the investigation is encouraged to call Police on 105. Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.