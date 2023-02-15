Body found during search in Muriwai

Urban Search and Rescue teams have located a body while searching for a missing firefighter in Muriwai, according to a statement from Fire and Emergency Chief Executive Kerry Gregory.

On Monday night, two firefighters were trapped in a collapsed house after a landslide in the area. Although one was rescued and has been in hospital, severe weather frustrated efforts to find the second firefighter.

While working with the assistance of police, the team found a body in the area where they were searching. No identification has been made yet.

"We will provide more information later today. I acknowledge the difficult time this is for all of us, particularly for family, the Muriwai Volunteer Fire Brigade and all at Fire and Emergency New Zealand."

