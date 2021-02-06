Body recovered from Canterbury river believed to be missing swimmer

The body of a man has been found in the Waimakariri River, near Kairaki in Canterbury.

Police said they were called to the area about 6.30am today.

While formal identification is yet to take place, police said they believe the body is that of 38-year-old Kapuaiwaho "Kapu" Waretini, of Auckland.

"Kapu failed to return from swimming in the Waimakariri River on Saturday 30 January.

"His whānau maintains their request for privacy at this extremely difficult time," police said in a statement.

The death will be referred to the coroner.