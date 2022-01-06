Body recovered in search for missing swimmer in Waikato River

By Te Ao - Māori News

Police searching for a swimmer who went missing in the Waikato River have today recovered a body.

While formal identification is yet to be completed, Police believe it is the body of the man who was reported missing in the river at 6pm on January 3.

On Monday [January 3] the body of a 17-year-old male went missing on Waikato River.

Police extends its condolences to the man’s family and loved ones.

Police are making enquires in relation to the death on behalf of the coroner, who will release their findings in due course.

Stay up to date with TeAoMāori.News

Sign up now for the latest news from around the Motu & Te Ao Māori direct to your inbox

Most popular stories