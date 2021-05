A police officer in Dunedin was hospitalised last night after having boiling water thrown at her face.

The officer was attending a family harm incident in the Pine Hill area on Sunday, Senior Sergeant Craig Dennissen said.

During the incident, another woman allegedly threw boiling water at the officer’s face.

As a result, the officer received facial injuries and was taken to Dunedin Hospital.

A suspect was taken into custody, facing charges of assaulting police.