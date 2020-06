The 'Book a Marae' programme is proving a blessing for marae in the Hawke's Bay who lost three years of bookings when Covid-19 hit.

Fortunately, many had the foresight to join before the arrival of the virus and are reaping the benefits.

Flaxmere councillor, Henare O'Keefe from Te Aranga Marae, explains how the 'Book A Marae' programme works.