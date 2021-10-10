BOP locations of interest after Katikati Covid case

Photo / Bgabel

The Ministry of Health has released three new locations of interest in the Bay of Plenty after a person tested positive for Covid-19 in the community on Saturday.

The locations are all from Thursday and are in Katikati.

Last night, the Ministry of Health announced a positive test result for a person that was in the process of moving house from Pukekohe in Auckland to rural Katikati.

Health officials said the case had received special dispensation to cross the border, was a regular user of the Covid-19 tracer app and had five negative tests undertaken since the beginning of September, the most recent negative test was on 5 October.

In a prepared statement, the ministry said the individual was likely in the early stage of infection.

“The test result has a high CT value usually seen in the early or late stage of infection and is under further investigation, including a repeat test.”

The locations of interest are Hammer Hardware from 10am to noon, the Good Life op shop from 11.05am to 12.25pm, and Waipuna Hospice Shop from 11.15am to 12.50pm all on October 7.

Further locations will be added to the Ministry of Health website in due course and close contacts are already isolating.

Officials say the individual is fully vaccinated and had reported no symptoms apart from regular seasonal hay fever and a resultant runny nose that had not recently changed.

“The current public health assessment is that the risk appears low given the person’s vaccination status, regular test history, good use of the app and rapid contact, testing and isolation of family members,” the ministry said.

Katikati Pop-Up Testing Stations

Katikati Medical Centre, 4 Clive Road, 8.30am - 4.30pm

Katikati Rugby and Sports Clubrooms, Fairview Rd, Katikati 8.30am – 4.30pm (hours will be extended if there is high-demand)

Tauranga Accident and HealthCare, 19 Second Avenue, 8.00am - 6.00pm

If you are exhibiting symptoms of Covid-19 you can find your closest COVID-19 testing station here.

