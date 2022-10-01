BOP's new police commander Tim Anderson is Te Ātihaunui-a-Pāpārangi

Bay of Plenty’s new Police District Commander, Superintendent Tim Anderson, is Te Ātihaunui-a-Pāpārangi. He was welcomed at Hungahungatoroa Marae in Tauranga on Friday.

“It’s a privilege to have a police officer of great experience and mana leading the district," Hungahungatora Marae representative, Tony Fisher, said.

"Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Pūkenga and Ngāti Ranginui recognise the importance of our work together going forward so we can support Tim in his position."

Describing the pōwhiri as an emotional experience, Superintendent Anderson said he was extremely humbled by the occasion and is looking forward to being back in the area he has worked in several times over his 28 years in the police.

“Stepping into this role it is my desire to say and do things that make our collective community proud. I have a strong commitment to strengthening partnerships and increasing the public’s trust in Police."

Superintendent Anderson is widely known for his investigative experience, including leading the investigation into attacks on the Christchurch mosques in March 2019.