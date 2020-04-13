Border changes post-pandemic period - 4.30pm Newsbreak

- The New Zealand government is currently in discussions with Singapore concerning strategies to protect the borders. While overall COVID-19 cases continue to fall in New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is taking a no-tolerance strategy around border measures, even with Australia. The PM would not be drawn on how long the border controls might be in place but says it will be a different future to what we are used to in Aotearoa.

- The fifth death linked to COVID-19, and the third associated with the Rosewood Rest home in Christchurch, was a man in his 80s. Overall, there are now 33 COVID-19 cases associated with the South Island residential care cluster. Of those cases, 17 are confirmed and 16 probable cases. 13 of the 33 cases are residents of the facility and 18 are staff, with two connected through close contact or family transmission.

- Fifty people who faced the first weeks of lockdown surviving without shelter in Northland have been connected with accommodation as part of a nationwide effort to ensure all New Zealanders are safe. The lockdown has become particularly testing for Tai Tokerau's homeless who were living in survival mode and in inhabitable conditions. The accommodation will be available for up to three months at four motels across the region. One Double Five Community House CEO Liz Cassidy-Nelson says the organisation is working to find transitional housing for these people once the lockdown ends.