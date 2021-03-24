Border worker caught Covid-19 from overseas traveller

The border worker who tested positive for Covid-19 this week is believed to have contracted the virus from a person who had come into Aotearoa from overseas.

The cleaner at Auckland's Grand Millennium Hotel tested positive on Monday.

Today the Ministry of Health confirmed the border worker was infected between March 13-15.

The person lives in a household of five and rapid testing of the family has been carried out.

An adult household member has returned a weak positive test result, which is under investigation, with another test made yesterday.

Other members of the household have returned negative tests.

The border worker received both doses of the Pfizer/Biotech vaccine, the first on February 23 and the second on March 16. This was done as part of the border worker vaccination programme.

The ministry says those who have had two doses of the vaccine are expected to have a high level of protection from Covid-19.

