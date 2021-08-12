Borders to reopen from 2022

The government has set out a plan to re-open Aotearoa to the world.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a forum this morning there would be a trial of home isolation or shorter managed isolation hotel stays for selected travellers between October and December this year.

Quarantine-free travel would resume in early 2022 but there would be rules based on the risk presented by a traveller’s country of origin.

For low-risk countries it’s expected no quarantine would be required at all, but unvaccinated travellers, regardless of risk, would have a 14 day quarantine.

All arrivals must have a Covid-19 test.

During her speech Ardern brought forward the date that all people could be vaccinated, from September 1.

'Get vaccinated'

"Getting vaccinated is the No. 1 thing everyone can do to be protected against Covid-19, help accelerate our economic recovery, reduce the risk of lockdowns, and safely allow New Zealand's borders to begin re-opening next year." Ardern said.

The date between vaccinations has been extended from three weeks to six to ensure more people get at least partial protection, with their first shot.

Ardern would not give a percentage of the population that would need to be vaccinated before the borders were reopened.

National’s health spokesperson and GP Dr Shane Reti previously told Te Ao Māori News, the government should be targeting 70% vaccination rates in the general population and Māori "should be 10-30% higher than the general population".

Ardern said she was targeting higher vaccination rates in at-risk communities such as Māori, Pacifika and the elderly.

Māori make up 16.7 percent of the population but just 8.9 per cent of those vaccinated so far.

Ardern said Aotearoa’s elimination strategy was the right approach and it had served New Zealand well but it had brought pain for business and whānau.

"The impact of border closures has been tough. It has impacted on loved ones - family and friends being separated, industries accessing skilled employment, or Kiwis just missing that personal sense of connection.”

Ardern said the announcement was about giving Kiwis hope there’s an eventual roadmap back to normality.