Borders to reopen from 2022; politicians weigh in

- Additional reporting by Rukuwai Tipene-Allen and Taroi Black

As Covid-19 is raging across the globe the government has set out a plan to re-open Aotearoa to the world.

"We cannot keep border restrictions on forever and, to be absolutely clear, we do not want to either," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

She told a forum this morning there would be a trial of home isolation or shorter managed isolation hotel stays for selected travellers between October and December this year.

"Because vaccinated people also pose less risk, we want to consider the possibility of home-based isolation. So a lot of work is required to make this successful.

"Our public health advisors have told us that they definitely don’t suggest we run this at any general level until next year, but we have proposed to them a tightly run pilot with vaccinated travellers only to prepare our systems. This will take place in October through December this year, and will take a limited number of participants to ensure it is done safely," Ardern said.

'Vaccinated, vaccinate, vaccinate'

Quarantine-free travel would resume in early 2022 but there would be rules based on the risk presented by a traveller’s country of origin.

For low-risk countries, it’s expected no quarantine would be required at all, but unvaccinated travellers, regardless of risk, would have a 14-day quarantine.

All arrivals must have a Covid-19 test.

National leader Judith Collins said the announcements from the government on reconnecting New Zealand to the world are a step in the right direction "but speeding up and effectively rolling out the Covid-19 vaccination programme is the most important thing to do right now."

“As we’ve been saying all year, the overriding message has to be ‘vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate’. It is imperative we vaccinate as many people as possible, as quickly as possible, so we can start the next steps in reconnecting with the world," Collins said.

During her speech, Ardern brought forward the date that all people over the age of 16 could be vaccinated to September 1.

Grim picture

These changes come the day after the Sir David Skegg experts' group report was released painting a grim picture for New Zealanders who believe normality could be just around the corner.

Instead, the document, which will help shape New Zealand reopening the borders to the world, recommended the government should hold off till 2022 before it slowly opens the gates again. "The most important factor is to vaccinate as many people as possible, and not to leave particular groups such as Māori or Pasifika, " Skegg said.

Te Ao Mārama asked Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson if it was healthy to entertain opening the borders with vaccine hesitancy still an issue for the Māori vaccination plan. He acknowledged that Māori people were "particularly worried."

Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi said Māori were the "most vulnerable people in this country" and that there was a need to "make sure that every person is vaccinated" and precautionary measures met "before we open the borders to anyone else".

'Get vaccinated'

As of today, 865,300 people have been vaccinated in New Zealand but only 80361 are Māori and the critics are saying it's all too slow. ACT leader David Seymour called it a "vaccine stroll out".

Immunologist Dr Maia Brewerton says the rollout has been good but also needs the flexibility to adapt. She says although people may assume that people don't want the vaccine she would firstly "assume that they can't access it" and "those are two different things".

"Getting vaccinated is the No. 1 thing everyone can do to be protected against Covid-19, help accelerate our economic recovery, reduce the risk of lockdowns, and safely allow New Zealand's borders to begin re-opening next year," Ardern said.

The date between vaccinations has been extended from three weeks to six to ensure more people get at least partial protection, with their first shot.

Ardern would not give a percentage of the population that would need to be vaccinated before the borders were reopened.

National’s health spokesperson and GP Dr Shane Reti previously told Te Ao Māori News, the government should be targeting 70% vaccination rates in the general population and Māori "should be 10-30% higher than the general population".

Targeting the at-risk

Ardern said she was targeting higher vaccination rates in at-risk communities such as Māori, Pacifika and the elderly.

Māori make up 16.7 percent of the population but just 8.9 per cent of those vaccinated so far.

Ardern said Aotearoa’s elimination strategy was the right approach and it had served New Zealand well but it had brought pain for business and whānau.

"The impact of border closures has been tough. It has impacted on loved ones - family and friends being separated, industries accessing skilled employment, or Kiwis just missing that personal sense of connection.”

Ardern said the announcement was about giving Kiwis hope will be an eventual roadmap back to normality.

Jackson says Māori distrust with the health system could be part of the reason for vaccine hesitancy and also adds that people like Billie TK, a known anti-vax campaigner aren't "helping the matters at all"