Boris Johnson's done an appalling job at fighting COVID-19 - UK Musician

UK-based musician Michael Lejeurne (Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Porou) had nothing positive to say regarding Boris Johnson’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

“I don’t think I’m alone in saying that he’s (Boris Johnson) done a very appalling job.

“He’s been very, very negligent,” Michael Lejeurne says.

The former I am Giant member is a singer, composer, drummer, keyboard and guitar player. COVID-19 has effectively put his career on lockdown.

"All I can do at the minute is just sit and write...

"There's not really a lot of options, because in the digital streaming age of music, a large portion of artists revenue comes from touring. So with that option taken away, there's not much you can do," he says.

Technical issues have made it hard to do online releases with the rest of his band. But he says, that he's open to doing more online broadcasting and that he has a lot of music waiting to be released.

"This is obviously uncharted territory for everyone in the music industry. Even when it's safe to play again, we're not sure if people will feel safe coming out to shows en masse," he says.

In the meantime, Lejeurne works on keeping positive, soul searching, and working on new music.