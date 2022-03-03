Borrin Foundation selects first Maori scholarship winners

Photo: The Borrin Foundation

Two Māori men have been awarded large scholarships for their postgraduate studies.

The scholarships come from the Borrin Foundation, which funds legal research, to the tune of $80,000, plus $80,000 from Ngā Pae te Māramatanga, New Zealand's Māori Centre of Research Excellence.

The Borrin Foundation was set up with funds from the estate of the late Justice Michael Borrin who had a keen interest in legal research. This is its first venture into scholarships for Māori.

Benjamin Morgan (Ngāti Awa, Te Patuwai) and Zachary Katene (Ngāti Toarangatira, Ngāti Tūwharetoa) were the first recipients.

Morgan is a former police officer with a BA in politics and criminology and an LLB due by June. He is a mentor for Māori law students at the University of Auckland and the co-treasurer of Te Rākau Ture (Māori Law Students' Association).

Morgan says he wants to contribute towards creating a justice system in Aotearoa "that is empathetic and where Te Ao Māori informs practices across all levels. I want to use my experiences to drive positive change and create a future where my whānau can trust that the justice system will treat them fairly and with respect.”

Ketene is pursuing a master's degree in corporate governance and practice at Stanford Law School in California, United States. He earned a BMs (Hons) and an LLB (Hons) from the University of Waikato in 2017 and began his legal career at Simpson Grierson's Auckland office.

He says successful, well-governed whānau, iwi or hapu owned companies are one of the fastest ways to whānau wellbeing, because of the direct benefits of employment, income and training they provide.

"I want to advance the goal of “Ko te Māori e arataki ana i a Aotearoa ki te ao kei mua” – Māori leading Māori into the future.”

The next round of applications for the Borrin Foundation Women Leaders in Law Fellowship, the Borrin Foundation Community Law Fellowships and Travel and Learning Awards will open for application on March 21, 2022, and applications close on April 26.