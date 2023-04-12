Bottom trawling protest to descend on Mission Bay in Tāmaki Makaurau

A protest against bottom trawling of the Hauraki Gulf is set to descend on Auckland’s upmarket Mission Bay this weekend.

‘Show Your Heart for the Hauraki’ is coordinated by Greenpeace Aotearoa and Forest & Bird, a flotilla of some 100 boats, kayaks, and paddleboards will coalesce around a big floating "ban bottom trawling" banner.

Forest & Bird Hauraki Gulf coordinator Bianca Ranson says the protest is about sending a clear message to the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries to end the practice in the marine park.

“Bottom trawling has been ripping up the Hauraki Gulf seafloor since 1899. It's a violation of our environment at the hands of a few.” Ranson says.

"Seafloor species and habitats are being decimated and whole ecosystems have disappeared. It’s ludicrous to continue this practice in the face of the twin biodiversity and climate crises.”

Greenpeace says public opinion is overwhelmingly against the practice which involves dragging weighted nets over the seafloor ‘indiscriminately bulldozing marine life’.

“The public mandate for change is clear - 84% of people living around the Gulf want trawling gone from their big blue backyard. It’s time the government heard that call and took action to ban trawling in the Gulf.” Oceans campaigner Ellie Hooper says.

“To allow the Hauraki Gulf Tīkapa Moana to recover and thrive, bottom trawling has got to go.”

The government is exploring Gulf fisheries management changes, although current proposals still permit bottom trawling in many areas.

“Species in the Gulf are in an extinction crisis. If the government is serious about revitalising the Gulf, they have simply got to remove this hugely damaging fishing method from the Marine Park.” says Hooper.

“They must have the courage to stand up to the commercial fishing industry and do what’s right – protect Tīkapa Moana for future generations,"

Organisers say there’ll be activities on the beach including banner painting, a Meat Free Mondays BBQ, and a human chain forming, when the huge banner is towed into place.

The event starts at 2 p.m. with organisers encouraging whānau to register boats, kayaks, paddleboards and other small craft if they’re planing to attend.