Bowel cancer screening programme going strong in Canterbury

New Zealand has one of the highest rates of bowel cancer in the world. It is the second-highest cause of cancer death in New Zealand. About 3200 people are diagnosed every year, 1200 of whom will die from it.

However, the chances of surviving it are good when it's tracked down early and that is the goal of the National Bowel Screening programme rolling out across Aotearoa, which was launched in November last year.

One of the first district health boards to roll it out was Canterbury and Wendy Dallas-Katoa of the Ōtautahi Māori health provider said she had received mostly positive reactions about the rollout.

“I know there are areas of it that are going to be a little bit tapu, that we don’t want to talk about, but the men and older women I’ve been talking to are okay, and they’re doing it.”

Dallas–Katoa encourages whanau who are experiencing symptoms to be tested and says the process is simple.

“It doesn’t cost anything.

“If you have whanau history or a prone to getting irritable bowels or any symptoms, then it's important that you need to have a screen.”