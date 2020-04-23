Boxing gym starts boxing tournament to fundraise for businesses - Newsbreak 12.30pm

- Job cutbacks resulting from COVID-19 continue. Unemployment statistics haven gone up to about 20 percent. According Wilie Jackson, Minister for Employment, that now is the time to form strategies to turn this issue around.

- A climate change advocate is calling for a reset of our national economy. Iwi leaders forum climate change chair, Mike Smith, explains what would happen if we do not build an environmentally sound economy.

- From Wednesday next week, schools and early childhood centres will reopen for the tamariki of essential workers or those that cannot learn from home. Doctors say that it is safe for tamariki to return to school.

- Calls to the national mental health line have jumped by 40%. COVID-19 is rapidly changing the way we work, socialise, travel, access health, exercise, shop and live. Many whānau are feeling anxious, stressed and worried. Psychologist Dr Tahlia Kingi wanted to assure the public that professional assistance is still available.

- In Gisborne, a local boxing gym has reached its first year of operation. Live Free Health and Fitness Gisborne is the name of the gym. They had organised a community tournament this Monday, with 50% of the proceeds going to help small businesses in town.