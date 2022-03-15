Boy racer educated on grief caused at Te Aroha Pā

A driver who did burnouts on the grounds at Te Aroha Pā, Arapa-Rera, at Makarau over the weekend, has apologised for his actions. The marae is north of Auckland, in the Kaipara district, and belongs to Ngāti Rango, of Ngāti Whātua iwi.

Security footage showed three Mazda mx5s, driving on to the marae, with one driving through the waharoa, and skidding on the marae ā-tea. Marae trustees, as well as kaumatua and kuia, met on Sunday to view footage of the incident and share their mamae with one of the drivers who came forward after he was exposed on social media.

Te Aroha Pā trustee Margie Tuke-Rangi shared the sorrow of the disrespectful event with Te Ao Tapatahi and what happened at the hui with the driver.

Tuke-Rangisaid that the whanau of the marae are doing better since the driver apologised for his actions saying he hadn’t been on a marae before and didn’t know the significance of marae to Māori. “We are feeling much better than we were initially but the mamae is still there."

“Did the driver show remorse? I think it's early days.”

When they went through the process of confronting the young man and educating him on what he had done there was a “clear mamae” among whanau and Tuke-Rangi says what was good about that was the driver “got to feel that from our kaumatua, from our whanau, from our Kuia at a different depth”.

Whanau had been tempted to take action into their own hands and had found the culprits in under 24 hours. “They were super quick, much quicker than the police.”

“We used this hui to educate this boy to how significant this space is, to the extent where we explained what Māori had been through so that he could comprehend why he’s getting the reaction that he is getting from among our people.”

Margie said that “this ignorance exists and it's not tolerated”.