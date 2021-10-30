Boycott Pak'nSave, New World - National Māori Authority

The National Māori Authority is calling for a boycott of New World and Pak'nSave after a decision by their owner to dump the majority of Aotearoa, Māori-owned Seafood provider Sealord's range, in favour of cheaper Chinese-processed substitutes.

Jobs at Sealord's Nelson plant are on the line, after Foodstuffs decided to "delete" between 50 and 80 percent of the Iwi-owned fishing company's frozen products following a review into its freezer line-up, Māori Authority Chair Matthew Tukaki says the decision is two-faced and wreaks of profiteering.

“What I find incredible is they [foodstuffs] talk about supporting local industry. Let’s be really clear here – this large supermarket chain are going to do what? Import low and substandard products in stark opposition to products that are sourced sustainably in New Zealand, by a largely Māori owned business?”

Sealord employs more than 1000 people in Aotearoa and 230 overseas, the changes set to take effect from November 1st will shrink its 80 percent local market share, to less than 20 percent.

Tukaki’s frustration is echoed by Katherine Rich the Chief Executive of the Food and Grocery Council which represents local producers. Rich says Foodstuffs’ decision wasn’t decided according to demand, affordability, food quality or local sourcing, but the profit margin returned to Foodstuffs.

During negotiations Sealord offered to raise Foodstuffs' profits by as much as 50 percent, but Rich says it wasn't enough to satisfy the retailer which is currently facing a Commerce Commission study amid revelations Aotearoa has amongst the highest food costs in the OECD.

‘We’ve never experienced such an extreme margin grab. It's quite extraordinary at the time they are in the Commerce Commission spotlight. They're snubbing their nose at the commission and government’s process.’ She told Newsroom.

Sealord’s products are set to be replaced by Pam's Alaskan pollock, processed in China and imported to New Zealand.

At the same time as it’s de-shelving Sealord, Foodstuffs is building up its own Fishing business.

Two years ago it bought Leigh Fisheries, stating on completion of the sale that the company had a total of 53 independent boats catching everything from lobster, snapper, john dory, bluenose, groper, southern bluefin tuna and swordfish.

News it was being swapped out for a Chinese substitute could hardly come at a worse time for Sealord. In February two of the companies factories were banned from exporting to China after the Chinese customs authority (GACC) claimed they detected Covid-19 on packaging from the factories.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade at the time discounted the claims, with foreign relations analysts attributing Sealord as collateral damage for Aotearoa calling into question Beijing’s incursion into Taiwan and treatment of Uyghur muslims, but the sanctions non-the-less packed a $3 Million punch.

Sealord’s Chief Executive Doug Paulin has kept quiet on the Foodstuffs debacle reportedly for fear of further wrath by the nation’s supermarket duopoly, but in a statement now concedes the ‘significant reduction in our range… will have follow on impacts for our operations in New Zealand.’

‘We are seeking clarity on Foodstuff North Island’s rationale for this decision.’ He said.

Tukaki however says Foodstuffs should reverse the decision and is calling on all New Zealanders to start looking for their frozen goods elsewhere.

‘Boycott Foodstuffs and take your wallets, handbags and eftpos cards to chains that do support local products’

‘We all have a responsibility to build our local enterprise up and not shaft them at a moments notice.’ He said.

Foodstuffs head of grocery Jocelyn McCallum says its goal is to offer customers the best value and to eliminate duplication in its product offering.

‘Our range review process has been guided by a range of customer data and insights to deepen our understanding of customer needs, customer loyalty, brand loyalty and customers’ willingness to buy alternative products within a category.’ she said.