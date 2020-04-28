Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu gets a Te Reo Māori makeover in new online tutorial series

A series of te reo Māori Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) tutorials featuring rising national and international athlete Hakaraia Wilson has been launched online today.

Fourteen short videos featuring Wilson (Ngāti Whakāue, Ngāi Tūhoe) demonstrating different techniques, completely in Te Reo Māori have been released on Te Arataua Media's YouTube channel. They were created for the growing Māori Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu community across Aotearoa.

Wilson and Te Reo Māori experts Scotty Morrison, Mataia Keepa, and Chey Milne as well another Māori BJJ champion Anaru Grant came together in February 2020 to wānanga the techniques and positions of BJJ and create Māori words to use in the sport.

21-year old Wilson has been competing in BJJ for the past 8 years and trains regularly at Oliver MMA in Auckland. He featured in a web-series earlier this year, Toa Jit-Jitsu as he made his way to the World Brazillian



Hakaraia Wilson 21, of Rotorua, was introduced to the sport of Brazillian Jiu-Jitsu when he was 13 years old. Since then he has won multiple national titles in Aotearoa and abroad. He trains full time in Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) at Oliver MMA Headquarters in West Auckland.

With COVID-19 and the nationwide lockdown, these tutorials provide a great rauemi for the whole whānau.

With funding from Te Māngai Pāho, the digital series called Toa Jiu-Jitsu follows the journey of this proud Māori boy from Rotorua as he looks to make his mark on the international Jiu-Jitsu scene. These vlogs aired earlier this year on the Arataua Facebook page where audiences where taken on the ride to the IBJJF World Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu championships to witness.