Breakers cancel warm up game as 4 members of tour group test positive for Covid-19

One of the touring group, which includes players, staff, and families felt unwell immediately following Saturday night’s win 92-90 pre-season win against the South Eastern Melbourne Phoenix.

As a precaution, the person took a rapid antigen test at midnight, which came back negative, however, a full PCR test the next morning returned a positive test.

All 39 people in the touring group associated with the Breakers, including children, underwent PCR tests on Monday, which uncovered a further three positive results.

Co-owner Matt Walsh says he can't reveal who the four people are, however, has confirmed some are players. He is confident none are at risk of hospitalisation.

The positive results mean the touring group will remain in lockdown isolation and undergo further PCR testing until further notice.

He says the feeling within the party is positive, despite the setback, and are following all advice from Victoria officials.

“Our team has followed best practices, but unfortunately, a number of individuals have experienced symptoms,” says Breakers owner Matt Walsh who is with the team in Australia.



“We will continue to follow the advice of medical professionals and the NBL and look forward to being back on the court soon.”



Further tests will be undertaken tomorrow, the results of which will determine if next weeks season-opener against the Phonenix is affected.

Last Friday, Victoria eased COVID restrictions for the fully vaccinated ahead of the state reaching its 90% vaccination milestone.



827 people tested positive for COVID in Victoria today, while there are 9420 active COVID cases in the state.