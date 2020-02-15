Breakers end season strong with win over Phoenix

Source: Kai Schwoerer / Getty Images

The Breakers finished their regular season on a high last night, as they took down a determined SEM Phoenix side at Horncastle Arena in Christchurch. Final score, 92-83.

The final score does not exactly reflect the nature of the game, as it was a neck and neck battle throughout. Scotty Hopson finished with 23 points and 10 assists, while Tom Abercrombie and Rob Loe added 18 points each.

The Breakers destiny is now out of their hands; in order to make the playoffs, the Auckland based team needs Melbourne United to fall to the Phoenix on Sunday night.

Finishing the season with a record of 13-15, Breakers head coach Dan Shamir is refusing to give up hope of a post season for his team.

“We did what we had to do, I'm gonna stay in the mindset that the season is still on and we are gonna wait for the result,” Shamir says.