Breakers get to bring the ball home

Four hundred and twenty-six days later (and counting), the Sky Sport Breakers are finally coming home.

We’re coming home Breaker Nation! After a LONG 426 days (and counting) since the team last played in New Zealand, the wait is... Posted by Sky Sport Breakers NZ on Wednesday, April 14, 2021

It's hometime for the boys! Credit source: Facebook/Sky Sport Breakers NZ

With the entire Australian NBL season both last and this year being played across the ditch in Australia, Tom Abercrombie and the team have longed to get back to Aotearoa to play in front of a home crowd.

That comes to fruition on May 20 as they play their final seven games of the regular season on the home court, starting against the Sydney Kings.

Even with a 5-14 win-loss record, and a chance of reaching the playoffs all but gone, Breakers chief executive Matt Walsh says it's important their last games will be played before fans and whānau.

"The guys will get to finish the season in front of their home fans and see their families, most importantly, and we'll start building momentum for next year.

"We’re really looking forward to getting the support that we’ve needed from the fans, for sure."

NBL Commissioner Jeremy Loeliger praises the Breakers for what they have done to make the NBL season continue. “We thank all of the Breakers’ players, coaches and staff who’ve made an incredible sacrifice to make this season happen and everyone involved in the league is extremely grateful for everything they’ve done."

Spots to lock in tickets to the Breakers' games in Aotearoa can be found here.