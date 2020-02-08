Breakers late-season heroics continue with gutsy win in Brisbane

Photo / Getty

The Breakers continue to deliver in their late-season playoff campaign, as they took down the Brisbane Bullets last night, 91-87.

With their season on the line, It was not a good start for the Auckland based side, to say the least, as the Bullets went on a 10-0 run to begin the first quarter.

However, the Breakers answered quickly ending the first quarter down, 31-30

What followed was a display of pure determination and flat out shooting ability, with both teams combining for 27 three-pointers, and the Breakers going 100% from the charity stripe (14 of 14)

Scotty Hopson, who is in contention for league MVP, certainly walked the talk as he finished 31 points and 7 rebounds.

The American supplemented his performance with some bold words in a walk-off interview after the win last night.

"There's been a lot of MVP talks and I just wanted to make it clear who the best player in the league is,” says Hopson.

This outcome puts both teams on 14 wins each, with the Bullets having to snatch two consecutive wins over the Taipans and Wildcats.

The Breakers return home to face South Melbourne Phoenix next Friday in Christchurch in their last game of the regular season.