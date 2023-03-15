Breakers look to break eight-year championship drought

The New Zealand Breakers are on the verge of winning their first NBL championship, in eight years.

They face off against the defending champs Sydney Kings tonight at the Qudos Bank Arena (Sydney) for game five of the five-game finals series.

Considering the New Zealand side only won five games last season, this is a huge feat in and of itself making it to the final against the reigning champions.

“The storyline is amazing,” former Tall Black and NBL commentator Brook Ruscoe says.

“I'm nervous, I’m excited, I’m ready… I can't wait to see what happens tonight.”



Can the Breakers defy the odds and take home the NBL Championship?

The Kings are favourites, and they're the defending champs, with home-court advantage but the Breakers are not without hope.

They’ve been extremely competitive on the road all year and even snagged a road victory in this series with a 91-87 win in game one.

The New Zealand side have arguably the two best offensive players of the series in American imports Jarrell Brantley and Barry Brown Jr, not to mention they're coming off a 10-point in game 4 at Spark Arena.

Ruscoe hopes the game will be decided by the players and not the officials, following accusations by Kings coach Chase Buford of poor umpiring in game 4 last Sunday.

"They gave as much they received... He (coach Buford) knows the game and how physical it gets, and I've been at most of the games and overall, the refs have done a pretty good job.

The tip-off is at 9:30 pm NZ time tonight.