Breakers return home to play remaining season in Aotearoa

The Sky Sport NZ Breakers made their much-awaited return back home on Sunday, May 16, greeted by whānau at Auckland Internation Airport who haven't seen the basketballers for six months.

Welcome home, boys! Credit: Facebook/Sky Sport Breakers NZ

With the Trans-Tasman travel bubble making quarantine-free travel between Australia and Aotearoa possible, the ANBL has allowed the Breakers to play their remaining ANBL games on home soil - all over the country.

Their last game in Australia came with a two-point loss to the Illawarra Hawks, 71-73.

The first game at home will be at The Trusts Arena in West Auckland against the Sydney Kings this Thursday, May 20.

Their season results so far mean that the Breakers are out of the finals picture but they will be looking to give home fans a streak of home game victories.

NBL owner and executive chair Larry Kestelman said, “All of our clubs and players have made enormous sacrifices during this Covid-19 affected season and none more so than the New Zealand Breakers.

“They left New Zealand back in December and have played 29 games across Australia since then. It’s a very long time to be away from family and friends but they have dealt with their challenging circumstances like absolute professionals.



“On behalf of the NBL, I want to thank each and every one of them for the sacrifice they have made so we could stage this season. We wish them a safe journey home and they go with our gratitude and best wishes for the rest of the season.”

And it's good to be home! Credit: Instagram/Tom Abercrombie