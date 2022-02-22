Breaking barriers on the runway - Cloey Huia

The cancellation of New Zealand Fashion Week has had a major impact on designers, make-up artists and models but it didn't stop creatives from sharing their talents with Aotearoa last week.

The Festival of Fashion, hosted by a collective of media agencies, moved online. This year's theme celebrated how New Zealanders really dress.

Making her debut on the runway, Cloey Huia from Te Rohe Pōtae is now a part-time model, a business owner and a māmā with one child.

“I was freaked out because this is a first for me, especially home being home and in a runway show. It was a beautiful experience. There were so many different faces. It was a very diverse cast,” she says.

Huia was featured in the Festival of Fashion, which was styled and cast by Auckland creative director and photographer, Rob Tennent. He wanted to represent diversity in the show.

“I think Cloey represents someone we don't really see enough in fashion and media and she's effortlessly beautiful," Tennent says. "We don't see enough people like her in fashion. So it immediately made me want to put her in fashion.”

Embracing her curves

Huia says she is delighted that most agencies in Aotearoa are embracing diversity.

“I've learned to always be my authentic self but, at the very start, it was very hard to try and navigate that space, especially within the fashion industry, being Māori and being plus size.”

“I learned along the way that the more I was myself, I was able to navigate that space a lot easier.”

A busy māmā

Model by day, māmā by night, Huia also runs her own business.

“I'm a small business owner and my pakihi (business) is Huia Hair co. So I created my pakihi to help provide hair and styling tools for curly hair because I was going on my natural hair journey, I was getting sick of straightening my hair every week.”

“I decided to embrace my curls. And I felt it really hard to find curly hair tools locally in Australia and New Zealand. So I decided to start a pakihi to help provide those tools to our local market in New Zealand and Aotearoa and Australia.”

Nothing to lose

Huia encourages people of every size and shape to give it a try.

“It's not a one-size-fits-all industry. I mean, look at me. But I took a chance and I went for it. So don't be scared, go through the avenues.”

“I worked for free at first with a lot of creatives. And I created a portfolio. And I reached out to a lot of agencies, especially ones that didn't work with plus-size models but I still reached out for them, I reached out to them.”

Huia is now signed up to an agent and hopes to get more mahi in the future.