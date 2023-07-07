Breakthrough hauora programme for tamariki in schools gets $4.5m to expand

The expansion of a successful pilot programme to improve tamariki well-being will see $4.5 million of funding from Sport NZ.

The pilot programme called Tapu Waekura was launched three years ago and was delivered to 34 schools and 192 students in seven regions across the country, receiving good feedback from students and teachers alike.

"Our kaiako are really appreciating the reconnecting to their own world outside of their box that is the classroom sorta looks like and connecting to the wider environment and our relationship with it."

The kaupapa aims to improve hauora for kura kaupapa and wharekura students through healthy eating and physical activity.

The expansion of the programme, also brings a new name, Mātaiao. Darrio Penetito-Hemara from Toi Tangata who is leading the programme, says the new name nurtures a thriving taiao (environment) through reconnecting ākonga (learners) with the languages and environmental knowledge of atua Māori.

"The taiao itself was the driver for this," Penetito-Hemara says.

Māori-led solutions

"There's a saying that goes 'he mātāmua te taiao, he mātauranga hoki tō te taiao'. So our tuakana is the environment and realizing those knowledge systems made this name change more appropriate."

Sport NZ group manager kahui rautaki Māori Tanya Wilson welcomes the expansion of Mātaiao and is excited by the opportunities it will provide tamariki in Aotearoa.

"Mātaiao assists kura to adopt and integrate the principles of Atua Matua – a Māori health framework - in strategy, planning and teaching practices for cultural, educational and physical benefits.

Penetito-Hemara says the $4.5 million will help communities across the motu roll out wānanga and initiatives to assist rangatahi with their health plans and activities.

"Our crew have been carrying out this kaupapa since 2021, so they will just continue to host wānanga, create tools, and really shape a culturally appropriate system and kaupapa to embed into Aotearoa across the motu."

Dr Wayne Ngata, Director of Ngā Pākura Ltd, who has worked closely with kura during the pilot phase, says Mātaiao helps kaiako to observe, engage with, and learn from different environmental phenomena and integrate these into their curriculum.

"The Mātaiao kaupapa exemplifies our dedication to Māori-led solutions and our collaboration with Sport NZ will ensure the approach is authentically grounded in te ao Māori. We are excited to continue moving towards a future where hauora through te ao Māori is not only prioritised but deeply embedded in the fabric of our society."