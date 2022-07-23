Brian Tamaki's freedom protest takes to Auckland motorway

Source: The Freedom & Rights Coalition / Facebook Live

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki and the Freedom and Rights Coalition have begun protest action in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch today.

The action is in response to claimed Government-inflicted damage on the country, the coalition says.

The Freedom & Rights Coalition / Facebook Live

"It is our intention to cause a major public interruption and disruption," a coalition statement read.

"We will likely cause motorway mayhem in Auckland, and chaos in these major cities as we raise public awareness to the damage this Government is causing across this country."

Source: The Freedom & Rights Coalition / Facebook Live

In Auckland, the protest group gathered initially at Auckland Domain before making their way to the city's southern motorway.