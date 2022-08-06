Brian Tamaki's 'Kiwi Patriots Day' march kept clear of Auckland motorway

Credit: The Freedom & Rights Coalition / Facebook Live

Motorway access ramps nearby Auckland Domain have been closed to prevent a repeat of Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki and the Freedom and Rights Coalition's protest which closed part of the southern motorway three weeks ago.

"We are working with Waka Kotahi on this, who have closed the on and off-ramps to minimise disruption," police have confirmed.

Members of the coalition and a counter-protest group have been gathering at the domain since the morning after earlier this week Tamaki announced today's 'Kiwi Patriots Day and March'.

Speaking to his supporters at today's protest, Tamaki said "I'm standing here today for the freedom of the people of NZ".

Police have divided the two groups, some members of which have reportedly "traded verbal blows".

"Police ask the community to be patient on the roads as we expect there might be some traffic delays and disruptions, particularly near the domain, and the surrounding areas."