Bright future for South Auckland weightlifter

Weightlifter Numi Tepulolo is training for the Oceania competition scheduled in August. However, he also aims to participate in the Olympics.

He says the 2026 Commonwealth games are hisbiggest goal, "and I really want to make it there. After that, I will be focusing on the Olympics."

Tepulolo, a 19-year-old from Manurewa, has an impressive snatch of 130kg and a clean and jerk of 171kg. He won first place in the junior division at last year's nationals.

Tepulolo discovered weightlifting at the age of 15 after suffering a rugby injury.

"I found weightlifting through CrossFit," he says.

"Ever since then, it has been my passion. The CrossFit side of things has never been my thing. I don't enjoy pullups and running. I only like the barbell."



Tepulolo sets his sights high in the weightlifting world.