Bringing the history of Rangiriri to life with moko kauae and mataora

A mokopapa wānanga this month will allow up to 30 recipients to receive traditional Māori tattoos and commemorate key events in the history of Waikato-Tainui.

Brad Totorewa of Ngāti Naho said moko recipients of moko would be able to "reflect and remember this as the day the tourism attraction was opened to the public."

"The event is open to all Waikato-Tainui dependents to be a part of this historical occasion. If you want to partake in this event. People are welcome to bring with you the moko artist and we will accommodate,” Totorewa said.

Te Puuharakeke a Te Aho o te Rangi is a memorial to carver and tattooist, Te Aho o Te Rangi Wharepu, a son of King Pōtatau and the elder brother of King Tāwhiao. He's featured in several paintings by Goldie.

The mokopapa will also commemorate a rebuild of the trenches used during the Battle of Rangiriri.

“Te Aho o Te Rangi Wharepu was the architect master behind the creation of the original trenches, Totorewa said.

"This year also marks 10 years since the return of the historical lands to us the people of Ngāti Naho.”