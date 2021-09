Te Ao Toa presenter Brook Ruscoe talks to Brisbane Broncos captain Alex Glenn about his retirement, while Adam Blair reflects on the Warriors 2021 year.

They chime in on Patrick Herbert's costly mistake in the Gold Coast Titans' finals loss to the Sydney Roosters and the harsh realities, highs and lows of the NRL.

And they talk South Sydney Rabbitohs' master coach Wayne Bennett's victory over the Penrith Panthers and who will win the Grand Final.