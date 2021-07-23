Brisbane to host 2032 Olympic Games

Brisbane will host the 2032 Olympic Games after winning formal approval from the International Olympic Committee on Wednesday.

New Zealand Olympic Committee CEO Kereyn Smith said Brisbane's win was also a win for New Zealand.

The news comes just as the Tokyo Olympic Games opens on Friday.

The Brisbane bid was ratified by a vote of 87 IOC members at a meeting in Tokyo before the opening of the Games, with IOC president Thomas Bach declaring the Queensland capital the host of the Olympics in 11 years' time.

This will bethe third time that Australia has hosted the Games. Previously Melbourne hosted the Games in 1956, and Sydney in 2000.

Paris will host the next Olympics in 2024. The 2028 Olympic games will see the United States play host in the state of California, marking the fifth time that the country has held the Games. Atlanta, Georgia was the home for the event in 1996.