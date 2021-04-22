Brisbane shooting:  ‘Our boy is coming home’

Today the Paul whanau of Te Koutu and Karenga Marae opened their wharenui in preparation for a son who is soon to be returned home after being killed in a shooting in Brisbane on Saturday.

Dennis Paul, uncle of Daytona James, who was killed with another man in Caboolture, north of Brisbane, on Saturday night, said he was deeply saddened by the death of a young man who had the world before him.

“Daytona was one of those kids who really loved his family. He was such a funny guy and was a bit of a mischief. He was such a good kid,” Paul said.

One of Paul’s cousins, Matenga Hapi, spoke about the fun times they had free diving for mussels - even if they had to share snorkel and mask.

“He taught me a lot out there because I didn’t go out there as much as he did and he showed me the way. He showed me the rock was and where to grab the mussels at the bottom of the rock rather than at the top. He was quite knowledgeable.”

Daytona’s sister, Phoenix ,set up a GoFundMe page to help in the financial efforts to pay for multiple costs to get Daytona and his whanau home.

His grandfather, Rodger Green, fought to hold his tears back as he spoke to Te Ao Mārama, “You can take the Māori away from New Zealand but you can’t take New Zealand away from the Māori. That is who we are, it is important for this young fellow to be home.”

The shooting

Paul, 23, was shot and killed along with Aaron Davis, 37, on Saturday, April 17 in Caboolture. Police were called out to a house on Lower King Street at 5.17pm where both men were suffering from gunshot wounds. Although they were transported to Caboolture Hospital, they were both pronounced dead on arrival. Police have in custody a 24-year-old man, who has been charged with the two men’s murders.

At the time of this article, $11,600 had been received through GoFundMe. Whanau are expecting Daytona back soon and he will be buried at Kauae.