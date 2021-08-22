Broncos not focused on playing 'spoiler' role against Warriors - Brisbane coach Kevin Walters

The Warriors are chasing their fourth straight win and an outside chance of finishing in the top eight with their game against the second-to-last placed Broncos at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Sunday evening.

A win for the Warriors (12th) would see them join the Sharks (8th), Titans (9th) and Raiders (10th) on 20 points, after the Titans and Raiders both lost this weekend. If the Dragons (11th) lose the late game against the Roosters (5th), the Warriors could switch spots and finish the weekend in 11th place with two rounds to play and games against the Raiders and Titans still to come.

Brisbane coach Kevin Walters ducked suggestions the Broncos could play a spoiler role against teams who remain a chance for the finals, such as the Warriors.

"We want to have an impact on ourselves and our next three weeks," he told media Saturday. "I thought we were really good again last week against the Roosters [who beat the Broncos 21-20] and we need to build that up again Sunday afternoon."

"We've had a great week's preparation. We understand the Warriors are still in contention for finals but that's not the major influence or the motivator for us."

Kick-off is at 6.05pm NZ time.

Warriors: 1- Reece Walsh, 2-Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3-Peta Hiku, 4-Adam Pompey, 5-Marcelo Montoya, 6-Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7-Sean O'Sullivan, 8-Addin Fonau-Blake, 9-Wayde Egan, 10-Jamayne Tounua-Brown, 11-Euan Aitken, 12-Josh Curran, 13-Bayley Sironen

Interchange: 15-Bunty Afora, 16-Eliesa Katoa, 17-Jazz Tevaga, 21-Jack Murchie

Broncos: 1-Tesi Niu, 2-Corey Oates, 3-Selwyn Cobbo, 4-Herbie Farnworth, 5-Xavier Coates, 6-Anthony Milford, 7-Albert Kelly, 8-Thomas Flegler, 21-Jake Turpin, 10-Payne Haas, 11-Alex Glenn, 12-Jordan Riki, 13-Kobe Hetherington

Interchange: 9-Danny Levi, 15-Rhys Kennedy, 16-Ethan Bullemor, 17-TC Robati