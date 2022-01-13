Brown Butterbean to take his message of positivity to talkback

PHOTO/STUFF.CO.NZ

Mediaworks has announced its new lineup of talkback hosts for Today FM, with Brown Butterbean a.k.a Dave Letele (Ngāti Maniapoto) being added to the roster.

The retired professional boxer and founder of Brown Buttabean Motivation (BBM) Letele will bring his unique motivational style to radio for the first time hosting a show on Sunday from 12 pm-2 pm.

Dave will bring a wealth of lived experience and his positive message about healthy living.

"You know, we want to talk about positivity. If you listen to the other guys, it can get a bit depressing."

"We want to be the best. They've got the best when you look at the roster it's amazing."

Magic Talk has been rebranded Today FM, brand-new news and talk radio station, after MediaWorks’ new boss Cam Wallace effectively mothballed Magic Talk.

The station was mainly known for its provocative daytime hosts Sean Plunket and Peter Williams, broadcasting veterans who rallied against “cancel culture” and were accused of allowing blatant racism and misinformation on air.

Dave says he is clear on the direction that he wants to go. "So my time slot is Sunday. So I think in terms of Sundays, that's a good time to be talking to people waking up a little late and might get a copy of maybe go out for lunch or something. While it's about health and fitness, I really want to talk about brown people. Talk about the struggle."

Carly Flynn has been working in TV and radio for more than 20 years and will join Tova O'Brien and Mark Dye each weekday between 6:30 am and 9 am when Today FM launches this year.



Carly Flynn says, "I'm really excited to set the alarm early and bring all the latest news to Kiwis along with Tova and Mark - it's going to be fun!"



MediaWorks breakfast stalwart Nickson Clark, who's currently hosting The Edge Breakfast, will join Today FM as its Friday night host. He says, "Friday Night Nickson will be a talk show with a difference! I'm looking forward to wrapping up all the issues of the week in my own unique way."

Letele believes that this can be an extension of what his mission is with BBM

"I always say in every interview we do BBM should be everywhere, and this is another way for us to reach and this is a mainstream station, lots of ears, listening to this and being inspired.

"We're hoping to change 1000's of lives through the show."