BSA no longer dealing with complaints about te reo Māori

The Broadcasting Standards Authority (BSA) will no longer deal with complaints about the use of Te Reo Māori in mainstream broadcasts.

The authority received 27 enquiries about the use of the Māori language since June last year - five times as many as the year before - but only two of the 27 resulted in formal complaints.

In a decision about te reo featuring in news and current affairs programmes on TVNZ, the BSA found there were no issues against broadcasting standards to consider.

The authority says te reo Māori is an official language of Aotearoa and that its use is protected and promoted by existing law.

The BSA says the use of te reo Māori is an editorial decision for broadcasters, and does not raise an issue of harm.

Te reo Māori broadcasts

Despite the increase of te reo Māori now being used by mainstream broadcasters, Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson says he wants a new platform for Māori stories in English.

The minister is taking recommendations from a seven-member independent advisory panel he has set up in November to help shape the future of Māori broadcasting.

Jackson says broadcasting is about telling the story and is not the kura kaupapa or kōhanga reo.

Funding is expected to be sought in the government budget to be released in May.