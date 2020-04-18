Bubbles to expand but with restrictions under level 3 - 11:30am Newsbreak

* Another two New Zealanders have died of coronavirus, a man in his 90s passed away at Waikato Hospital yesterday. He had a connection to the Matamata St Patrick's Day cluster. A kuia in her 80s also died yesterday, at Burwood Hospital in Christchurch. She was part of the cluster of 20 from the Rosewood Cluster. Covid-19 has claimed seven lives in total from this cluster. This brings the total to eight confirmed and probable cases yesterday, moving the total tally to 1,409. Two more people have been admitted to hospital, bringing the total number in hospital care to 14, three remain in ICU and two of those are in a critical condition. Another 46 people have recovered, meaning a total of 816 recovered cases. Two of the new cases yesterday are Māori, bringing the total to 120. A total of 64 Pacific Island cases have been recorded, with 1 new case recorded yesterday.

* A new resource kit has been launched to assist Ngāti Rangi descendants in times of grief. Che Wilson says, "We were compelled because some whānau are burying their dead alone."

* New Zealanders will be able to expand their bubbles when the country moves out of Level 4 but there will still be many restrictions, which include: Sticking to existing bubbles but some expansion is allowed for example with caregivers; Businesses without a customer-facing function may open; While there will be more travel to work, movement will be restricted to within a region; Funerals and weddings will be limited to 10 people, with no meals or receptions; Early childhood centres and schools will be available up to Year 10 only, but attendance is purely voluntary.