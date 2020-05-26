Budget 2020 may have missed the mark - Riria Te Kanawa

Riria Te Kanawa, KPMG Director for Māori business believes the Government has aimed low in terms of helping Māori post-COVID. She acknowledges that the Government wants to create jobs for Māori but fears it may have missed the mark.

"We need our people in high wage or high-income jobs. A lot of what I saw seemed to be more focused, on the sort of more manual type jobs which are at risk from automation," Riria Te Kanawa says.

While Te Kanawa acknowledged that Budget 2020 was prepared in haste, she sees missed opportunities in it.

"I guessed it was a missed opportunity to really demonstrate the place of Māori in partnership. But you know, again, the Budget was one of the largest budgets we've had. It does provide us with some opportunity if there is scope and room to orient the Budget towards a higher value, Māori econony," she says.

This doesn't mean that the chartered accountant is dismissive of the primary industries. The key, she says, is to expose Māori in these industries to skills that would lead to higher paid work. Planning she says, is the essential element to making this a reality.

Planning for the future

"Unless there's a plan you can't kind of [sic], you can't be reactive and just respond. Have a look ahead, have a look at what the future holds."

Te Kanawa says that despite the economic ruin, there isn't a shortage of work. It's about aligning our economy with the future. This will help Māori transition from low paying, to high paying mahi.

"The measures that we take to advance our economy should be underpinned by investment in our people."

The Māori business director is proposing regional decision making boards, where iwi, and local businesses work with politicians to direct regional spending.

"The people in the regions, know their regions best, and they are in a better position to make the decisions for that region."

That being said, Te Kanawa believes that though we are treaty partners, we shouldn't wait for the government.