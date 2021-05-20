Budget 2021 – Top five wins for Māori

As part of the Budget announcement made today, the government has prioritised $1.1billion to go towards Māori.

The top five highlights where Māori will receive support includes housing, health, benefits increases, education and the Māori media sector.

Housing - $380 million

A total of $380 million has been allocated to delivering about 1,000 new homes for Māori including papakāinga housing, repairs to about 700 Māori-owned homes and expanding support services.

It will also include $30 million to go towards building future capability for iwi and Māori groups to accelerate housing projects and a range of support services.

This is in addition to the Housing Acceleration Fund that was announced in March to increase the supply of affordable homes. The Housing Acceleration fund totalled $3.8 billion but $350 million of that will be invested in infrastructure to support Māori and iwi providers to build homes for whānau Māori.

Health and Māori Health Authority - $242.8 million

The government has allocated $242.8 million for Māori health initiatives, including setting up the new Māori Health Authority.

This includes $98.1 million for the establishment of the Māori Health Authority, $17.8 million to support of iwi/Māori partnership boards and $126.8 million for Hauora Māori programmes run by the Māori Health Authority including funding for increasing provider capability and a Māori health innovation fund.

Benefit increases to tackle child poverty

Outside of the Māori Budget but still relevant to Māori, the government will increase benefit levels in a bid to lift up to 33,000 children out of poverty.

All benefit rates will increase by $20 a week from July 1 this year. A second increase will occur on April 1 next year. Families and whānau with children will also receive a further $15 per adult per week.

In total, 109,000 families and whānau with children will be, on average, $175 a week better off as a result of changes made by the Government since 2017.

“These investments mean that by 1 April 2022, 109,000 families and whānau with children will be, on average, better off by $40 per week and 263,000 individuals and couples without children better off by $42 per week. This includes 134,000 Māori and 33,000 Pacific peoples.”

Māori education support - $150 million

More than $150 million will be invested in Māori education including $20 million to support Māori boarding schools, $32.3 million for wānanga

The budget will also addresses immediate cost pressures facing wānanga with $32.3 million and also sets aside funds to start to address the inequitable funding of wānanga.

Funding has also been set aside to improve pay parity for teaches in kōhanga reo. However, the figure has not been included in the announcement today.

Lastly, $77 million will go towards funding property to build and expand schools delivering Māori medium education and investing in Māori learners’ success by putting more funding into Te Reo Matatini, Pāngarau, and Marautanga.

Māori media sector - $42 million

The government has provided a continuation of funding of $42 million over four years to build a sustainable Māori media sector and invest in programme content.

This means $10.5 million is planned to be spent per year on top of almost $70million already allocated to existing funding.

The funding is expected to go towards Māori specific media such as iwi radio and Māori Television to provide them with the ability to access and deliver innovative content.

Te Māngai Pāho will determine how the funding will be spent with recommendations to be made over the next several weeks. More detail about the fund will be announced by ministers next Wednesday, May 26.