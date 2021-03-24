Budget 2021 to be announced in May

Today Finance Minister Grant Robertson has announced Budget 2021 will be delivered on Thursday 20 May.

“My focus continues to be on making sure spending is targeted at the areas and people that need it the most.

“We will manage the books carefully including ensuring we are getting value for money in all areas of Government spending and reprioritising spending where appropriate.

“We will also continue the balanced approach to invest in strong public services and addressing issues like housing, while keeping a lid on debt,” Grant Robertson said.

Robertson says this year’s budget will focus on the government’s overarching objectives such as keeping Aotearoa safe from Covid-19, accelerating the recovery and rebuild and addressing key issues like climate change, housing affordability and child poverty.

Wellbeing objectives are now a requirement under the Public Finance Act and underpin budget decisions.

2021 Wellbeing Objectives