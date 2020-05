Homeowners, builders and DIYers will soon have an easier time making basic home improvements after the Government scrapped the consents process for low-risk building work such as sleep-outs, sheds and carports.

This will allow the construction sector to kickstart work on larger projects, providing more employment opportunities for the country's post-COVID recovery.

Builder Himiona Hunia says this will make building projects such as papakāinga a lot easier too.