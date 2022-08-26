Building students' resilience by using traditional Māori weaponry art form

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Fergusson is one of five schools that takes part in traditional Māori weaponry taught by the Te Rākau Hūmārie collective and teacher Waru Roberts says he sees distinct changes in the students after the course.

The aim is to build resilience by passing on knowledge, customs, stories and the customs of Tūrangawaewae Marae to the children by educating themwith the gift of the old, from Māu Rākau to karakia, and some traditional Māori games as well.

These lessons are intended to feed students with the many gifts of Tūmatauenga but also to build students' resilience after the pandemic.

"I have seen the movements of the children in this mahi and see the peace within them during class," Roberts says.

Teachers in the five schools have praised the course.

The hope is this Te Rākau Hūmārie course will be implemented in many schools in Waikato so that all tauira (students) can stand strong in and out of the classroom.