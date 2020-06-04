Building websites alone won’t help businesses – Māori business mentor

The co-founder of business incubator Te Whare Hukahuka gives a three-step formula that his rōpū teach to Māori businesses. This formula has been used, to counter the effects of COVID on Māori livelihoods. Travis O’Keefe explains below.

“The first part is ‘how do I get potential customers to my webstore?” O’Keefe says.

In the industry, this is called ‘generating traffic’.

The next step, is to convince these visitors to buy from the website.

“The second part, is when they get to my store, how do I get them to purchase my products?” O’Keefe says.

“Then the third part is, once they’ve purchased my products, how do I get them to come back to my store, and purchase something.”

This O'Keefe says, is what has helped Māori businesses recover from the rampant loss of business COVID-19 has caused.

For primary sector businesses, such as farming, forestry and fishing entities, going online is not enough. Entry to market remains the number one barrier to the recovery of these industries. The faster that these logs, fish, koura, kina, paua and meat get on the ships, the faster these Māori businesses can bounce back.