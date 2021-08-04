‘Bull**** in my letterbox’ - Outrage over racist booklet

- Additional reporting by Rukuwai Tipene-Allen in Pōneke

A booklet presenting an inaccurate interpretation of Te Tiriti o Waitangi and Māori-Crown relations has appeared in letterboxes in an upmarket Auckland suburb.

The 32-page booklet entitled Are we being Conned by the Treaty Industry?’ was discovered by a St Mary’s Bay resident last night.

The booklet claims Māori are not indigenous to Aotearoa and that full sovereignty was ceded to the Crown with the 1840 signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi. It claims the idea colonisation was bad for Māori is a 'myth'.

"I’m just shocked people are able to put this sort of rubbish out there," the resident told Te Ao Māori News.

The booklet purports to be produced by failed political party 1law4all. The party was launched in 2013 advocating the removal of references to the Treaty of Waitangi in the nation’s laws.

The party was deregistered by the Electoral Commission in 2014 having not contested an election or tabled a candidate for contention. A Facebook post said the resignation of four of its five board members triggered the demise.

Opposes 'special rights'

1Law4All’s current website is registered to Perry Spiller of Hastings. Calls and emails to Spiller went unanswered.

Former ACT and National Party leader Don Brash wrote an extract for another pamphlet distributed by the group in 2017.

Brash is an advocate for the Hobson’s Pledge lobby group which opposes what it calls "special rights for 'Māori’".

Today Brash told Te Ao Māori News he had no affiliation with the current incarnation of 1law4all but said he may have seen the booklet "via a third party'.

Literature distributed by the group in 2019 was found to breach the rules of the Advertising Standards Authority after a complaint from a Pt Chevalier resident.

'Bewildered and flabbergasted'

Political leaders were quick to denounce the document.

In a statement the National Party’s Christopher Luxon said: "This anonymous document being circulated is inflammatory.

"We condemn any organisation or publication that denigrates any group of New Zealanders whether they be Māori or one other of the 200 plus ethnicities represented here in New Zealand."

The pamphlet solicits supporter donations to a Westpac bank account held in Silverdale. Te Ao Māori News asked Westpac for comment on the account and what checks take place for someone to open an account.

Westpac called the situation a "complex issue" that it would look into. It did not get back to Te Ao Māori News before deadline.

The Advertising Standards Authority says it has received two complaints about the booklet so far, but as it is before their board they are unable to comment further.

'A decision will be released via our website' a spokesperson said.

The resident says she is "bewildered and flabbergasted" by the lengths people will go to, to "push their propaganda".

"I object to people coming sticking this bull**** in my letterbox," she said.