Bunting takes on Black Ferns directorship

Alan Bunting takes over the role of Director of Rugby from Wayne Smith. photo/R Whareaitu_NZR

Former Black Ferns coach, Alan Bunting (Tūhourangi-Ngāti Wāhiao) has been confirmed as the new Black Ferns director of rugby.

Bunting, who succeeds Wayne Smith, is no stranger to success, with his world-class credentials. He was involved with the Black Ferns Sevens for a decade, overseeing their achievements at every international tournament during that period, leading the Chiefs Manawa to an inaugural Super Rugby Aupiki title in 2022, and most recently empowering the growth of the Black Ferns, to assist in achieving their Rugby World Cup victory last year.

"I feel very honoured and privileged to be in this position. It is such an amazing time to be involved in women’s rugby. The opportunities are endless to develop our talent, aspire to our future and see our leaders thrive, which is really exciting.”

The continued success of the Black Ferns is top of mind for Bunting.

“As a team, it is important we keep building off the success from last year and create an environment that nurtures, supports and produces thriving people and in turn, a successful game.

“We are blessed with an enormous amount of talent in this country and there is an opportunity to identify and support that talent so we can build depth. In turn, that will enhance the professional standards in our team and the Farah Palmer Cup and Sky Super Rugby Aupiki competitions. It's also critical to remember to keep enjoying the journey.”

Building on legacy

Bunting acknowledged the contribution Smith made to the Black Ferns legacy in such a short time.

“Smithy has been instrumental to this game but, most importantly, he gave women’s rugby a special gift. Now it’s our responsibility as a team, organisation and country to build on that and continue to foster our legacy.”

NZR chief executive Mark Robinson said Bunting’s achievements both on and off the field were remarkable.

“Allan has a proven track record on and off the field and the energy and inclusivity he brings to team environments is impressive."

Bunting takes over the role at a time when the game's administrators seek to capitalise on the growth and popularity of the women's game. Robinson confirmed today the Black Ferns will play seven tests in 2023, including the Pacific Four Series and Laurie O’Reilly Cup.

NZR high-performance women’s manager Hannah Porter said Bunting’s vision for the Black Ferns aligns with continuing to support the growth of women’s high performance.