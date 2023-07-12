Bus strike continues as Auckland drivers seek higher pay

Thousands of Auckland commuters have again had their travel routine disrupted this morning, as the one-hour driver's strike enters its third day.

Unions are seeking a basic $30 an hour wage from NZ Bus.

Mt Roskill depot was one of the seven locations where bus drivers were protesting from 4-8am from Monday to Thursday this week.

"They come for the first hour and then they go back on the road and do their normal shift," says Craig Braugham, who has been driving for 22 years.

The drivers are asking for the same hourly rate as bus drivers in other major cities such as Wellington, Dunedin, and Christchurch. "We are getting paid 26.76," Braugham says.

A mediation took place earlier this week between NZ Bus and Union representatives. Ken Te Namu (Ngāpuhi) from First Union says the meeting was underwhelming.



Bus drivers want what they feel they deserve.

Strike 'extremely disappointing'

"We sat around, and they said they were gonna be about half an hour. We sat around and they came in for 10 minutes and that's it."

In a media statement, NZ Bus chief executive Calum Haslop said the action was extremely disappointing " and a slap in the face to Auckland commuters who rely on our services every day but have now been targeted by the unions.

"The shared objective was to raise pay rates to a target of $30 an hour in larger urban centres and our offer exceeds this shared target and exceeds the additional funding that has been made available."

However, the drivers say that even $30 an hour isn't enough, considering the unique challenges they face driving in Auckland, some having to work 14-hour shifts.

"With the assaults, and the stabbings, I'm surprised there are no safety allowances for the buses," Te Namu says.

The strike will continue until tomorrow morning.