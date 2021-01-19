Bush fire near Rawene in Far North burns through 10 hectares

Photo Credit / Map Data

Police closed a section of road near Rawene in the Far North on Monday afternoon due to a bush fire in the area.

Rawene Road was closed at the intersection with State Highway 12 near Rawene, which is the access route to the ferry between Rawene and Kohukohu, police said in a statement.

Members of the public were advised to avoid the area, with police involved in traffic management.

Fire and Emergency were first called about 3pm. By the early evening, the blaze had burnt through 10 hectares.

Up to six helicopters and seven appliances were involved in working on the fire.

About 6.15pm, police reported that the fire was now contained and that Rawene Road was expected to re-open shortly. The road had been closed while helicopters were operating in the area.